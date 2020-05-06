Deschutes County finalized its plan to reopen local businesses Wednesday and will submit it to Gov. Kate Brown’s office for review.
“Let’s work together to get this economy open prudently” Commissioner Tony DeBone said.
During a meeting Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission discussed the plan, which outlines what the county has done and will do to meet certain safety metrics set by the state that would allow the county to start opening certain businesses and services in phases.
Commissioners also pushed for the governor to open not just some but all businesses that were closed by a statewide executive order March 23.
“There’s a lot of people who are really struggling,” said Commission Chair Patti Adair.
The plan, however, calls for a limit to nonessential travel as long as the emergency order is in place to curb an influx of out-of-county visitors.
In particular, commissioners were passionate about reopening churches as soon as possible.
Adair said alternatives like drive-in church services weren’t adequate.
“They are essential and they need to be opened immediately,” Adair said Wednesday.
The governor’s office must approve the plan before the county can move forward with reopening businesses.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said Region 7 — which encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Klamath and Lake counties — have all met some initial metrics. Some of these include the region being able to show a 14-day decline in COVID-19 related hospital admissions, meet minimum testing requirements, having a plan to house people who can’t isolate in hotel rooms, and having enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves on hand for 30 days at hospitals and for emergency responders.
What is less clear is whether the state will approve Deschutes County’s plan to have an adequate amount of personnel for contact tracing — the process the health department uses to monitor people who may have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
Currently, the county has six people dedicated to monitoring and tracing the spread of COVID-19 through the community, though four of them were pulled from other departments specifically to handle the pandemic. But state criteria requires the county to have at least 30 people who can trace the virus before businesses can reopen.
In the plan approved Wednesday, the Deschutes County Health Department proposes hiring three new people to help ease the burden of tracing, and then using employees from the state to help make up the difference. Hiring more people will help the health department not only have more capacity to trace COVID-19 cases, but other disease outbreaks, such as hepatitis or sexually transmitted diseases.
“We are accruing additional, non-COVID problems,” said Dr. George Conway, health services director for the county. “Right now, we are not able to attend to that with the current bandwidth we have.”
But Adair and Commissioner Phil Henderson initially questioned the state’s requirement, arguing that the county has successfully traced cases with fewer staff members.
“I think they are way off on the numbers,” said Henderson, referring to the state.
DeBone said he didn’t want to “pick a fight” with the state over the requirement.
“We don’t have an outbreak,” DeBone said. “We need to be ready for an outbreak.”
Heather Kaisner, a program manager for the public health department, said the county needs to think about being prepared for a future spike in a way that doesn’t exhaust her existing staff.
“The team is really, really taxed right now,” Kaisner said.
With the plan approved, Adair said Wednesday that she plans to deliver it to Salem herself, despite the fact that the plan only needs to be submitted electronically.
“I don’t want our document to ... be lost,” Adair said. “I want to know it’s on someone’s desk.”
