The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam in which people are asked to send money to address a warrant issued after missing jury duty.
County residents have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be "Captain Deron McMaster with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office" and asked for money to address the warrant, which is not real, according to the sheriff’s office.
McMaster is a sheriff’s office captain, who joined the agency in 1993.
"As the scam has gone on, they have both used real names of current employees and fictitious names," said Sgt. William Bailey, spokesman for the sheriff's office. "My name has been used as well in the past."
One victim was told that the warrant could be cleared by paying the bail with a Green Dot prepaid debit card over the telephone. The victim sent $800 on a Green Dot card, before deputies could alert him to the scam.
Law enforcement will never contact a citizen and ask for money for a warrant or any other legal matter, according to the sheriff’s office.
If someone has a warrant, law enforcement officers will likely contact the individual in person and have the proper credentials to identify themselves.
