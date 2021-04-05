Richard "Deke" DeMars, a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office sergeant who was under investigation in an alleged sexual assault, resigned Thursday from his position, according to the sheriff's department.
DeMars had been on paid leave since February 2020. The Redmond Police Department began a criminal investigation into DeMars more than a year ago, after a woman alleged he sexually abused her. Police recommended charging DeMars with a sex crime.
In early 2020, a woman in a romantic relationship with DeMars told Redmond Police his behavior was becoming increasingly frightening to her. She described various controlling behaviors and being awoken to rough sex in the middle of the night.
DeMars earned more than $131,000 since being placed on leave. He remains the subject of an internal conduct investigation, in addition to the criminal investigation.
