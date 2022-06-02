The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman found dead on Cloverdale Road near Sisters.
On Tuesday at around 10:39 p.m., the sheriff's office was called after the woman's body was found on the 60000 block of Cloverdale Road, the sheriff's office said in a release Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing and involves the county medical examiner, the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab. At this time the cause of the woman's death is unknown, the release said.
The sheriff's office added more information will be released at a later time.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
