When the late Les Stiles was sworn in as Deschutes County sheriff in January 2001, he told his deputies, "Deposit your egos in the trash can on the way out the door. We are all one team,” The Bulletin reported. The sheriff's main office is expected to be renamed the Les Stiles Justice Center during a ceremony Wednesday. 

The Deschutes County sheriff’s main office will be renamed in honor of the person being credited with restoring trust in the agency — former Sheriff Les Stiles, who died earlier this year.

Shane Nelson, the current sheriff, will host a ceremony Wednesday to rename the building the Les Stiles Justice Center.

