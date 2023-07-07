Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson is retiring, and sheriff's Capt. William Bailey plans to run for his job in the 2024 election. 

Nelson announced his retirement in an email to The Bulletin on Friday, less than a day after The Bulletin inquired about Bailey's campaign.  He plans to serve the rest of his term and retire January 3, 2025, said the statement, which he sent to staff of the sheriff's office. 

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

Somewhat surprised as he seems to be at the peak of his power. Fingers crossed it's an early sign that ending partisan elections is shaking things up at the county.

