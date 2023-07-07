Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson is retiring, and sheriff's Capt. William Bailey plans to run for his job in the 2024 election.
Nelson announced his retirement in an email to The Bulletin on Friday, less than a day after The Bulletin inquired about Bailey's campaign. He plans to serve the rest of his term and retire January 3, 2025, said the statement, which he sent to staff of the sheriff's office.
"It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as your Sheriff," Nelson said in the statement. "I have been blessed with a wonderful family, great teammates, and supportive community members. Together, you all have ensured a strong and effective Sheriff's Office known for excellent customer service. I have decided to retire so will not be running for sheriff in the next election."
Capt. William Bailey has organized a candidate committee called "Committee to Elect William Bailey Sheriff," according to the Oregon Secretary of State website. Bailey's filing was effective Wednesday, the website says.
“The Office of Sheriff requires a strong and experienced person," Bailey said in a statement to The Bulletin on Friday. "I formed a PAC to be ready in the event Sheriff Nelson decided not to run for re-election. I will be making a formal announcement of my campaign for Deschutes County Sheriff in the coming weeks.”
Nelson plans to support Bailey, he said in the statement.
“Captain William Bailey focuses on others and our service to our community. He has the integrity, experience, and knowledge to be a successful sheriff and I have full faith and confidence in him," Nelson said. "I look forward to continuing to support Captain William Bailey and voting for him in the election for Deschutes County Sheriff.”
Career in law enforcement
Bailey has been a staunch advocate for the office during Nelson's tenure, despite it repeatedly being rocked by scandals, including lawsuits and investigations.
He has often appeared at public events and posing for photos that are posted on the department's Facebook page. He previously worked as a spokesman, the office's first in more than 20 years, and helped develop its social media and public information programs, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office website.
He was hired on as a sheriff's office reserve deputy in 2000, and then served as a corrections deputy until becoming a patrol deputy in 2008. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, then lieutenant in 2020 and finally captain in July 2022.
During his tenure, Bailey has held a variety of positions, including training newly hired deputies, serving as a criminal and street crimes detective and on a critical incident team. He was also a member of a task force focused on responding to the opioid crisis and a regional domestic violence council.
Bailey grew up on the Oregon coast and served in the Coast Guard from 1993 through 1998, the sheriff's website says.
History of office
Nelson was appointed to the sheriff's job in 2015 after Deschutes County Sheriff Larry Blanton retired amid scandals involving subordinates. Nelson, then a captain, was appointed by the county commission to serve the remainder of Blanton’s term, then ran for office in 2016 against Deputy Eric Kozowski; it was the first contested run for sheriff in Deschutes County in 16 years.
Blanton was appointed sheriff by Deschutes County commissioners in 2007 after Les Stiles retired, and was subsequently elected to the office.
The Deschutes County Sheriff Employee's Association declined to comment for this article.
The union has "a standing rule that as a body we do not comment on any political candidates nor do we as a body endorse any political candidates," said president Jeffrey Pope in an email to The Bulletin.
Reached by phone, Sheriff's Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, of Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, and Sgt. Thomas Lilienthal, of the digital forensics lab, each declined to comment.
Bailey's treasurer is Alayna Weimer, chief executive officer and founder of the consulting group Ignite Positive Changes and co-owner of Herringbone Books in Redmond, according to the secretary of state website, Weimer's Linkedin page and news reports.
Weimer previously served as treasurer for the committees to elect Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair, according to the Secretary of State website. Weimer also handled finances for Oregon Senate Republicans' The Leadership Fund and the Oregon House Republicans' Evergreen Oregon PAC.
This story is breaking and may be updated.
