Two deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were cited for causing car crashes while responding to emergency calls.
The incidents in November and January were investigated by Bend Police, which cited deputies Kiersten Ochsner and Clint Baltzor on Monday for illegal operation of an emergency vehicle.
Police found that speed was the primary cause in each crash. Ochsner was going 92 mph in the moments just before colliding with a woman who had just dropped her daughter off at day care, according to a Bend Police report obtained by The Bulletin. Both investigations used speed data found in reports from the air-bag control module in each deputy's vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey said after the second incident in January, the office added additional classroom sessions and material to its emergency vehicle operations course for patrol deputies.
“The course goals are to enable DCSO deputies to safeguard lives and property through the use of good judgment during emergency vehicle operation and to minimize the risk of life and injury through the use of innovative and realistic techniques for avoiding and minimizing collisions,” Bailey said.
In addition, a patrol lieutenant addressed all patrol deputies about safely using emergency vehicles and their responsibility of public safety to the community, Bailey said.
Ochsner was responding to a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 20 at 8:10 a.m. Nov. 25 when she struck a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Megan Truelson, 35, of Bend, the Bend Police report stated.
Ochsner had her lights and siren on in her Dodge Charger patrol vehicle when she struck Truelson’s Subaru on Butler Market Road near Eagle Road in Bend, according to the report.
Witnesses on scene said Truelson rolled through a stop sign and pulled out in front of Ochsner. But the police investigation determined there was not enough evidence to support those witness statements.
“Whether or not, Ms. Truelson 'rolled' or stopped at the stop sign became irrelevant due to Deputy Ochsner's speed,” the police report concluded.
Ochsner rendered aid to Truelson until medics arrived, according to police. Both Ochsner and Truelson, were taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment. Truelson told police she had a concussion and a facial laceration above her right eye that required three stitches.
Ochsner joined the sheriff’s office in July 2018 after serving as a reserve officer with Bend Police, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Jan. 5 at about 8:04 p.m., Deputy Clint Baltzor was traveling north on U.S. Highway to a SWAT call in Terrebonne, Bend Police said.
Baltzor was in a Dodge Durango patrol vehicle with the lights and siren activated.
Near Clausen Drive on the north end of Bend, a black Nissan Rogue, driven by Scott Senn, 55, of Lake Oswego, attempted to pull over to the right because he could see Baltzor approaching, Bend Police said. But that lane was blocked by another vehicle and Senn yielded left instead — but there was a concrete barrier on the left.
Baltzor’s patrol vehicle then rear-ended Senn’s Nissan Rogue, which then struck a blue and green Honda Odyssey, driven by Chad Elliott, 26, of Terrebonne.
Baltzor, Senn, and Elliott, were taken to St. Charles Bend, treated and released, according to police.
Baltzor, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, had recently returned to active duty after more than a month on paid administrative leave for a Nov. 29 incident, when he fired his weapon at a man alleged to have stolen a car.
On Dec. 27, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Baltzor had lawfully fired at the alleged car thief, Adam Leland Gilliam, who was hit in the shoulder and neck and suffered a grazing wound to his head.
