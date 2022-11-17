Sheriff Shane Nelson said Thursday the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is planning a permitting system required under Oregon’s newest gun bill, but said that enforcement of the measure would not be a priority for his office.
Measure 114 — one of the nation’s strictest gun control measures — bans the sale or transfer of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds. It also requires safety training and a permit for Oregonians purchasing a gun.
In a statement posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Nelson said he has “concerns over the constitutionality” of Measure 114, which Oregon voters passed during last week’s general election.
Proponents see the bill as a way to curb gun violence in Oregon. Gun rights advocates decry the measure as an infringement on Americans’ Second Amendment right to bear arms. Meanwhile, gun rights groups are gearing up to battle the measure in the courts, which could delay its implementation.
Some sheriffs in Oregon, including Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, say they won’t enforce the measure because they don’t have the staffing to tackle enforcement or permitting and voiced concerns over its constitutionality. Linn County’s sheriff has said directly that she wouldn’t enforce the ban on high-capacity firearm magazines. Some Oregonians have voiced alarm over this sentiment, questioning whether law enforcement should be able to choose which laws to enforce.
In his statement, Nelson voiced similar concerns over staffing. He didn’t mention whether his office would hold off on enforcing the measure, but said: “Given our limited law enforcement resources, our response to violations of measure 114 will not be a priority for our office.”
He did not say directly whether his office would enforce the ban on high-capacity magazine sales. When asked whether the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would enforce this part of the measure, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Jayson Janes said in an email: “The Sheriff’s statement answers that question.”
Responses to the sheriff’s social media statement were mixed.
Some people voiced frustration that the sheriff would not voice his opinion directly about whether the measure was unconstitutional and wouldn’t decline enforcement. Others supported him for saying it wouldn’t be a priority for his office.
At a Bend City Council meeting Wednesday, police Chief Mike Krantz said his department was awaiting further direction around jurisdiction and enforcing weapons proficiency training around Measure 114 from the Oregon Department of Justice.
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Krantz told councilors. “It’s a poorly written measure with a lot of ambiguity.”
He also voiced concerns around staffing required to implement the measure locally, starting Dec. 8. The measure requires buyers to pay for an approved firearms-safety course, submit photo identification, provide a fingerprint and pass a criminal background check.
For the measure’s requirements around fingerprinting and background checks, Krantz said: “We have no staffing to perform this work.”
“As far as implementation, we’re still trying to get questions answered before we move forward on anything,” Krantz said. “And it’s very challenging.”
Meanwhile, gun sales in Oregon have surged. The number of Oregonians requesting background checks to buy a gun has nearly quadrupled since the measure passed, according to the Oregon State Police.
