Sheriff Nelson (copy) (copy)

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson speaks at a press conference in 2016.

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

Sheriff Shane Nelson said Thursday the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is planning a permitting system required under Oregon’s newest gun bill, but said that enforcement of the measure would not be a priority for his office.

Measure 114 — one of the nation’s strictest gun control measures — bans the sale or transfer of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds. It also requires safety training and a permit for Oregonians purchasing a gun.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.