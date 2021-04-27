Deschutes County is looking for feedback from residents about current and future transportation needs as a part of an effort to update its transportation plan.
Input will guide how the county updates its 20-year Transportation System Plan, often referred to as the TSP.
The TSP sets goals and policies for the county’s rural transportation system and lists projects.
A virtual open house will be available at www.DeschutesCountyTSP.com through May 14.
Residents can register for an online webinar scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at www.DeschutesCountyTSP.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.