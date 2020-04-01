South county and Bend area residents are invited to apply for two open seats on the Deschutes County Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.
The Commission represents all unincorporated areas of the County, but the two open seats are for the South County and Bend areas, which are currently held by Hugh Palcic and Jim Beeger.
Applications will be accepted until Monday, April 27. Planning Commissioners are not paid for their time and serve for four year terms.
The Planning Commission application can be found at www.deschutes.org/jobs or at the Deschutes County Community Development Department at 117 NW Lafayette Ave. in Bend.
