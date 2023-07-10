Deschutes County commissioners recently approved a trust fund to help build more affordable housing in the area.
It's a new approach to a familiar problem in Deschutes County where a new affordable housing fund seeks to make the cost of building homes cheaper.
The fund, which commissioners approved 2-1 on June 26, is called the Home Ownership for Middle-Income Employees Fund. The county, which is essentially seed-funding the program, said it will contribute $500,000 over the next two years, and it will help build up to 33 affordable homes.
"I think it's so important to do workforce housing," Commissioner Patti Adair told The Bulletin Monday.
However, funding is only guaranteed for the first year after commissioners had a discussion on July 5 that led to only committing $500,000 from the county's general reserve for fiscal year 2024. With upcoming courthouse renovations, the county's budget is tight, which leaves the second year of the affordable housing fund uncertain.
Deschutes County's affordable housing program
The homes built with fund dollars will be tailored to buyers who make 80-120% of the area median income, which includes a large chunk of Deschutes County's workforce including teachers, hospital employees, millworkers and service workers.
"The need is just huge in Deschutes County," said Morgan Greenwood, vice president of government affairs for the Central Oregon Builders Association.
Greenwood helped develop and pitch the fund to commissioners along with former State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend. It was also developed by local housing builders Hayden Homes and Pahlisch Homes, according to a Monday press release.
"Hardworking community members are struggling to afford to live here because of the high costs of land and infrastructure fees," Helt said in the release. "This investment from Deschutes County is a real solution for increasing affordability."
More than 55,000 homes need to be built in Deschutes County by 2040 to meet its housing needs, according to the most recent regional housing needs analysis. More than 11,400 of those homes need to be built for buyers who make between 80 and 120% of the area median income. That's between $71,900 and $107,880 for a family of four and between $60,950 and $91,400 for a two-person household.
Local nonprofit NeighborImpact will be the program's administrator. The success of the program is dependent on carefully crafting it for the maximum benefit of the community, said NeighborImpact’s executive director, Scott Cooper.
“We are committed to doing it, but we’ve got to all sit down in a room and figure out how we’re doing this,” he said.
It’s a complicated program, as is any long-term program, he said, and official contracts and terms have yet to be agreed upon.
Based on Greenwood and Helt's plans, NeighborImpact will distribute the county's money to housing developers in $30,000 increments.
Developers will be awarded the funds on a first come first serve basis, and they'll be able to use the money at their own discretion. A single developer could, in theory, use the entire sum, which wouldn't be a bad scenario for Greenwood.
“If one builder were to come in and grab 33 all in one go, I’m not going to be mad about 33 affordable homes,” Greenwood said.
Developers can use the $30,000 credit to offset land costs, the cost of building infrastructure, system development charges and permit fees, among other things.
The fund isn't only reserved for building single-family homes. Cottage clusters, townhomes and other multi-family homes are options.
"Home looks different for everybody at every stage of their life,” Greenwood said.
The model this fund will use is a hybrid one. Ideally, private and foundation investment will follow, she said.
If the program succeeds, Greenwood and Helt could approach the state Legislature for more dedicated funding in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.