Deschutes County Search and Rescue personnel were dispatched about 12:48 p.m. Wednesday to Paulina Peak, on the Deschutes National Forest, after an individual was injured in an avalanche. 

"SAR (Search and Rescue) resources are on scene and they have a helicopter," said Sgt. Jason Wall, spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

