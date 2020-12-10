Deschutes County Health Services will conduct a voluntary phone survey this week as a way to understand how COVID-19 impacts Deschutes County.
The survey should take about 15 minutes, according to a county press release, and will be offered in English and Spanish. Survey results will help inform how the county public health department should respond to the pandemic.
Information gathered in the survey is confidential, according to the county.
