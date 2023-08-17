Justin Homan training

Justin Homan stands next to kids he is training for motocross. The former X Games competitor hopes to transform the motocross course on his property near Redmond into a training facility open to all members of the community, but he needs approval from Deschutes County. 

Supporters — as well as a few concerned neighbors — of a proposed motocross training facility on a 6½-acre residential property near Redmond will have to wait three weeks or more a decision to made on the facility’s future.

At a second Deschutes County hearing on the proposal Tuesday, Hearings Officer Alan Rappleyea heard testimony from proponent Justin Homan, a motocross athlete and trainer, and public testimony from the community, in addition to information from county staff. But the hearing was continued Tuesday evening, and Rappleyea won’t issue a decision for three to four weeks.

