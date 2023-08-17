Justin Homan stands next to kids he is training for motocross. The former X Games competitor hopes to transform the motocross course on his property near Redmond into a training facility open to all members of the community, but he needs approval from Deschutes County.
Supporters — as well as a few concerned neighbors — of a proposed motocross training facility on a 6½-acre residential property near Redmond will have to wait three weeks or more a decision to made on the facility’s future.
At a second Deschutes County hearing on the proposal Tuesday, Hearings Officer Alan Rappleyea heard testimony from proponent Justin Homan, a motocross athlete and trainer, and public testimony from the community, in addition to information from county staff. But the hearing was continued Tuesday evening, and Rappleyea won’t issue a decision for three to four weeks.
Homan, an award-winning X Games motocross competitor, had received increasing requests from Central Oregon community members to share his expertise with them, prompting Homan to submit an application in October to transform the existing motocross course on his home property into a training facility available to the public.
The county had received 121 public comments in both support and opposition of Homan’s application. Almost 50 people attended the meeting, and nearly 20 of those were children or teenagers involved with the motocross sport and Homan’s trainings.
In his testimony, Homan described his journey to becoming a professional motocross athlete — from a kid who was interesting in riding his dirt bike to a now-certified motorcycle coach who has been involved with the sport for more than 20 years. In addition to the sport, Homan also works a full-time corporate job.
After realizing there are limited or nonexistent spaces for kids to safely train in motocross in the Pacific Northwest, Homan began drafting this application to transform the existing motocross tracks on his home property into a legitimate training facility.
“I want to be respectful. I want to do this right. I’ve been doing this lightly for the last two years to see if it’s feasible, see if people are interested, and they are,” Homan said on Tuesday. “I’ve even seen people travel all the way here from Portland for trainings.”
More than 10 community members, from the Bend and Redmond areas, supported Homan during the hearing through public testimony. They commented on Homan’s careful and safe training methods, as well as his respectful consideration for neighbors who live near his house.
Three community members who live near Homan voiced concerns about noise from the proposed training facility, noting that they have already heard noise from Homan’s personal use of his tracks.
In his rebuttal, Homan said he appreciated hearing everyone’s perspective and reiterated that he personally visited his adjacent neighbors before submitting this application, and that many of them have lived there longer than him, have not complained of any noise from motocross and still support his plans.
Public comments on the proposal are no longer being accepted.
