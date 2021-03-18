Deschutes County residents can pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a new system set up by the county and St. Charles Health System.
Residents can pre-register online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.
Those who pre-register online will be contacted by email or text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment at the Deschutes County fairgrounds when they are eligible and vaccine supply is available. Links to the appointment will expire after 48 hours.
Residents can also pre-register by calling (541) 699-5109. Those who call will receive a call back to schedule their appointment when a vaccine is available.
The first appointments are expected to be made Monday, according to the county.
