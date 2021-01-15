More than a week after a pro-Trump mob led an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, Deschutes County Republican elected officials have yet to directly denounce the spread of election misinformation that led up to the attack.
The Bulletin spoke with Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone, as well as state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, about their thoughts regarding election misinformation.
Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, did not respond to a request for comment, and has posted nothing related to the presidential election on his social media accounts.
DeBone, Adair and Knopp all recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
But in general, no one directly denounced misinformation circulating about widespread voter fraud, which several courts have dismissed, and sidestepped questions about their thoughts on posts from the Deschutes Republicans Facebook page to spread misinformation about the presidential election.
In the weeks leading up to and after the presidential election, Adair retweeted several posts containing misinformation about the election. Some examples include a post from a conservative talk show host, who asserts foreigners registered to vote, and a post implying voting machines “glitched” on purpose to benefit Biden.
When asked why she retweeted the misinformation, Adair said her actions were from two months ago, and she hadn’t looked at what she retweeted.
She followed up by saying she was upset about how the vote was stopped in six states.
“The only thing I know for sure is that the vote was stopped,” she said.
These claims are false and have been debunked, according to fact checkers at Politifact, which is run by The Poynter Institute.
When asked whether or not she believed what she retweeted was misinformation, Adair said, “I’d have to go back and look at it.”
When asked what he thought about the official Facebook account of the Deschutes Republicans organization spreading misinformation about voter fraud in the election, Knopp said in an email, “I would encourage people to put their efforts into ensuring ballot and election security in the 2021 Oregon Legislature. Oregon has had election ballot issues in the past and we can do more to make sure every legal vote counts.”
Knopp also defended a social media post in which he condemned the violence at the nation’s Capitol but focused on investigating the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by an officer at the riot.
He said the same critics of his post were the people who “cheered the protests and violent riots in Portland or were silent in condemning them.” He compared the social justice protests in Portland over the summer to the insurrection at the Capitol.
“The violent protests in Portland and other American cities were participating in sedition, insurrection and violence,” Knopp said in an email. “I stood against them as I stand against those who are doing the same now. I challenge any critic to show where they stood on the Portland riots. I believe the lack of prosecution of the violence in Portland led to others believing that violence was acceptable.”
DeBone initially said he had no comment when asked a similar question, but then questioned why the question was newsworthy.
“You’re asking my opinion about somebody else’s opinion,” DeBone said.
DeBone then followed up by saying what gets posted on the Deschutes Republicans Facebook page is likely not decided by the leadership or membership body of Deschutes Republicans, and said even though he is a registered Republican he does not follow the page.
“I may be connected to it through a Facebook connection, but I’m not reading those posts,” DeBone said.
Mike Kusinska, Deschutes Republicans chair, did not respond to a request for comment.
Adair, when asked about this misinformation coming from the Deschutes Republican page said she believes questions about the election will be clear “when it comes out in court.” When asked more specifically about what court cases she was referencing, she said she was “honestly not sure.”
“I haven’t really been focusing on that,” Adair said.
When it comes to his own thoughts on election fraud nationally, DeBone said he supports election clerks who he imagines are there to serve the people.
“Good people run for office and work in public service,” DeBone said.
When asked more specifically about his own reservations about election integrity, DeBone mentioned questions about some aspects of the election, including states switching from in-person polling to mail-in ballots too quickly.
“There could be something out there. I have no first hand knowledge,” DeBone said. “It does make you wonder: Hmm, were a lot of things moving really fast?”
He also supports the decision of Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, to split his votes when Congress was certifying the presidential election Jan. 6. Bentz, who was recently elected to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District, opposed the GOP objection to the 11 Electoral College votes for Biden sent by Arizona but sided with Republicans to object to the 20 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania.
The decision has received some pushback, with Bend city Councilor Anthony Broadman, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Tammy Baney, the current executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and former Republican Deschutes County Commissioner, all signing onto a letter earlier this week asking Bentz to disavow his vote regarding the Pennsylvania electors.
“He’s a lawyer. It boils down to the law,” DeBone said. “I have to extrapolate that with the information he was given he made the best choice possible.”
DeBone did express concerns about how different people are receiving different kinds of information, which he attributes to people spending more time on social media.
“It’s not a healthy environment,” he said.
When asked about whether he had any opinions about a fellow Commissioner Adair sharing misinformation about the election on Twitter, DeBone said he had no comment.
