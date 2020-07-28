Deschutes County Health Services has received $4 million in grant funding to enhance services for children and young adults diagnosed with serious mental illness.
The money will increase access to community-based services for children and youth with serious emotional disturbances and other mental health disorders in Deschutes County.
"This funding opportunity will allow us to provide mental health services to some of the highest need children, youth and young adults in our community," said Elizabeth Renteria, Deschutes County Health Services program manager, in a press release. "We are looking forward to working with our community partners to further develop local partnerships to best meet the needs of local families."
Eight positions will be paid for by the grant and added to Deschutes County's Health Services Department to help facilitate the work.
(1) comment
We need it!
