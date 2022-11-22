Deschutes County joined 11 other Oregon counties that allow psilocybin services and manufacturing, striking down an opt-out ballot measure in the general election.
While voters in Redmond and La Pine opted out of psilocybin services, rural Deschutes County voters made it clear they were in favor of allowing psilocybin-related businesses, with over 56% voting against an opt-out. Crook and Jefferson counties are two of five counties that completely banned psilocybin services this election.
The series of opt-out measures came after voters statewide approved Measure 109 in 2020, which does not permit psilocybin retail sales or personal use of psilocybin — only sanctioned therapeutic use.
But now that Deschutes County's opt-out measure failed, the Deschutes County Commission is deciding on restrictions for psilocybin-related businesses. It began its public hearing process on Monday.
"Just understand that the end result of your decision could have a lasting effect on people who really need therapy in a setting that could ultimately change their lives," said Mike Hayes, a longtime Deschutes County resident, a veteran and a cannabis retailer, during the public hearing Monday.
Veterans need a natural setting to experience the therapeutic effects of psilocybin services — not a noisy city or a large resort, Hayes said.
A series of recommendations from the county's planning commission , a citizen committee that advises the County Commission, outlined potential courses of action for the commissioners. Based on hours of public testimony, the planning commission crafted recommendations that included allowing psilocybin manufacturing on forest zoned properties, allowing service centers at destination resorts and allowing overnight accommodations at sites that administer psilocybin.
"I was particularly affected by people who came and shared stories about having mental health struggles and how this was a useful experience for them," Planning Commission Chair Jessica Kieras told The Bulletin.
At the planning commission's hearing in September and the county commissioners' hearing Monday, a lawyer representing Juniper Preserve, formerly known as Pronghorn, argued for psilocybin services in destination resorts.
"Juniper Preserve supports all forms of wellness modalities as part of the bigger picture of having Oregon at the forefront of health and wellness initiatives," Corinne Selko from Emerge Law Group wrote in an email on behalf of Juniper Preserve. Emerge was responsible for crafting the language of Measure 109.
Selko emphasized Monday that psilocybin services don't require a medical diagnosis. Instead, it is operating under preliminary rules from the Oregon Health Authority as a wellness-based program. Destination resorts seem like the perfect place for psilocybin services, Selko said Monday.
"She's right," said Kieras, who also heard Selko's testimony in September. "That is actually the way it's being implemented by the Oregon Health Authority. You don't need a diagnosis. You're not getting medicine from a doctor. You're getting medicine from somebody specializing in this type of therapy or activity."
While some members of the planning commission liked the idea of psilocybin services at a destination resort because of the retreat style approach and the option for overnight lodging, others had concerns with the potential for psilocybin tourism.
"I don't think, personally, this is something that should be played around with like, 'Hey, let's just go on a tourist trip to a destination resort," said Susan Altman during the planning commission's deliberations on the recommendations in October.
Altman said large-group settings at a resort may not be conducive to the types of therapy people might need based on what she heard during testimony.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission heard some of the same testimony the planning commission did, but the hearing was cut short due to scheduling conflicts. The public hearing will continue at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30. In order to have rules solidified by the end of the year and before OHA begins accepting psilocybin facilitator applications on Jan. 2, the commissioners must approve psilocybin restrictions via emergency adoption. Emergency adoption requires all three commissioners to agree.
Psilocybin facilitator trainings are underway throughout the state. One organization, InnerTrek, has already led two cohorts of trainings. Oregon Psilocybin Services will begin accepting applications for facilitators on Jan. 2, 2023, and OHA's rules are scheduled to be finalized Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.