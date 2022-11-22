Mushroom

Deschutes County joined 11 other Oregon counties that allow psilocybin services and manufacturing, striking down an opt-out ballot measure in the general election.

While voters in Redmond and La Pine opted out of psilocybin services, rural Deschutes County voters made it clear they were in favor of allowing psilocybin-related businesses, with over 56% voting against an opt-out. Crook and Jefferson counties are two of five counties that completely banned psilocybin services this election. 

Psilocybin landscape in Oregon

The map from Psychedelic Alpha shows the locations in Oregon that have opted out of psilocybin services. A list of locations by county can be found on the organization's website, https://psychedelicalpha.com/
