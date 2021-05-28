More road and transportation projects, as well as millions of dollars in federal funding, are helping to push up Deschutes County's new proposed budget for the next fiscal year 23% over last year's budget.
The total proposed budget, including service districts for rural fire districts and the sheriff's office, is $634,746,104, according to the county's budget summary. This is up $118,678,174 from last year's budget.
The increase is largely driven by the county receiving $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government for COVID-19 relief and $41 million in capital investments, according to the summary.
The county also received $7 million more than expected in transient room tax from hotel lodging, given that most projections anticipated it would be down due to COVID-19.
Some highlights include $29.6 million on road projects like reconstructing Hunnell Road from Loco Road to Tumalo Road and funding the construction of a roundabout at U.S. Highway 20, Cook Avenue and O.B. Riley Road, according to the budget.
About $14.5 million is proposed to modernize the Negus Transfer Station in Redmond, and another $5 million is allocated to expand Knott Landfill.
The County’s Budget Committee will review the proposed budget during the week of June 1. A full schedule is available online at www.deschutes.org/meetings.
