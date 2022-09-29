The Deschutes County District Attorney's office is receiving grant funding for a program meant to help provide a second chance to people who were accused of minor crimes as youths.
The more than $935,000 grant is for the county’s emerging adult program, which helps people between the ages of 18 and 24 who were arrested for low-level offenses.
The program aims to assist people by providing education, case management and career help. Its goal is also to reduce recidivism among young offenders who may have made a mistake at a time when research shows their brains are not fully developed.
“If your decision puts you in the criminal justice system … your life starts to spiral,” said Kathleen Meehan Coop, the management analyst for the district attorney’s office.
Successful participants can have their case dismissed and removed from their record before charges are filed, which has the potential to redirect their lives, Meehan Coop said. It also intends to provide support for victims and opportunities to make amends between them and offenders.
The new funding will help the program expand its staffing and take on participants who were arrested for more serious cases like theft. The program is now trying to take on as many as 50 cases at a time.
Those involved will not include young people with long criminal records or those accused of serious crimes like sex crimes and Measure 11 offenses.
Participants meet with case managers and develop an accountability plan, which can include getting an education, writing apology letters and building a resume. Over six months, each participant meets with facilitators to discuss what’s working and where they’re struggling.
Cases can be dismissed if all goes well. But if participants reoffend or don’t make progress, they will be removed from the program and prosecuted.
The funding comes after a pilot program the county ran over the past year involving 13 people. In all, seven of those people completed the program, two people stopped attending and the rest of the participants are on track to finish in December.
“I’m thrilled with the success rate so far,” said Meehan Coop. “The fact that we had so many young people do so well is really exciting.”
The district attorney’s office is recruiting volunteers to help program participants and crime victims. The team needs as many as 15 people who will be trained, and people who have a history in the criminal justice system are encouraged to apply.
The program will also involve Community Solutions of Central Oregon, Thrive Central Oregon, Deschutes Defenders, Deschutes County Behavioral Health Services and Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, according to a press release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.