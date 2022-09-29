Gavel on bright background. Law and justice concept.
The Deschutes County District Attorney's office is receiving grant funding for a program meant to help provide a second chance to people who were accused of minor crimes as youths.

The more than $935,000 grant is for the county’s emerging adult program, which helps people between the ages of 18 and 24 who were arrested for low-level offenses.

