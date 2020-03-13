Deschutes County planning commissioners decided to amend a transportation system plan, helping pave the way to build two new roundabouts on U.S. Highway 20 in Central Oregon in the next two years.
On Thursday, the Deschutes County Planning Commission voted unanimously to add two roundabouts — one at Highway 20 and Cook Avenue in Tumalo, and another at the intersection of Highway 20 and the Old Bend Redmond Highway — to the county’s 10-year-old transportation system plan.
While there was public comment both in support and opposition to adding the roundabouts, the decision for the planning commission came down to thinking there needs to be a solution at these intersections — and fast.
“My thinking is very influenced by safety,” said planning commissioner Jessica Kieras on Thursday. “ I would hate to delay in getting even a better solution and have people lose their lives or get seriously injured as we wait for a different solution.”
The Deschutes County Commission will now consider the planning commission’s recommendation. If both agree to add the roundabouts to the plan, the Oregon Department of Transportation could then move forward with designing and building the intersections by the end of 2022. There is no timeline yet for that decision, however.
The roundabout in Tumalo is estimated to cost between $10 million and $11 million, while the roundabout at Old Bend Redmond Highway will cost approximately $5 million to $7 million.
Plans to improve these intersections have been in the works since the transportation system plan was adopted in 2010. Historically, both intersections have experienced a lot of crashes, according to the county.
“The problem has only gotten worse,” planning commissioner Jim Beeger said Thursday, referring to congestion and safety issues at each intersection. “We are probably, to a degree, putting a bandage on a hemorrhaging problem … but we've got to do something. It’s not a long term fix-it-forever (solution), but we've got to fix it now because that is a dangerous place, and it’s only going to get more dangerous.”
The current plan suggests elevating Highway 20 and passing the county roads underneath it.
But a few years ago, a moratorium on highway roundabouts was lifted, after the state saw success with other roundabouts on highways.
The roundabouts have been generally supported by the county road department and several residents.
Some people have written the county cautioning against the roundabout, saying they either would prefer a traffic signal or find the original underpass idea in the plan to be sufficient.
“For the Hwy 20 / Old Bend Redmond Hwy intersection I think an overpass/underpass makes more sense than a roundabout,” wrote Justin Heller, a Deschutes County resident. “… Also, I’d like to see a wildlife crossing (underpass) in the same area. I live off on Rogers Rd off of Old Bend Redmond Hwy and see deer crossing in this area of Hwy 20 quite often.”
The Deschutes County Commission will have a work session and then vote whether to officially adopt the roundabouts into the transportation system plan later this year.
