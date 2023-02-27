Homeless camping
Cars and campers park along Hunnell Road in Bend on Sept. 23.

 Bulletin file

Deschutes County commissioners gave preliminary approval Monday for a designated camping area for homeless people, about three weeks before the city of Bend plans a sweep of camps on Hunnell Road.

The designated camping area will be on city-owned land on Bend’s south side near U.S. Highway 97, and the county will pay for a local nonprofit to manage the camp. Support from commissioners Monday arose after a request from the city of Bend earlier this month proposed the two governments jointly address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness who will soon be displaced due to upcoming camp closures.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

Moderate

Will the managed camp be across Murphy Rd from Albertsons? They cleared the lot there in the last month, though I thought the plan was for an RV park.

