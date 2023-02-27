Deschutes County commissioners gave preliminary approval Monday for a designated camping area for homeless people, about three weeks before the city of Bend plans a sweep of camps on Hunnell Road.
The designated camping area will be on city-owned land on Bend’s south side near U.S. Highway 97, and the county will pay for a local nonprofit to manage the camp. Support from commissioners Monday arose after a request from the city of Bend earlier this month proposed the two governments jointly address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness who will soon be displaced due to upcoming camp closures.
“I think when we look at the total number of individuals and families that we know are experiencing homelessness — many of whom are living unsheltered, at least 80% — this is the fastest and least expensive way that we can provide some alternative to lack of shelter and lack of safe parking,” Cheyenne Purrington, the director of the Coordinated Homelessness Response Office, said at Monday’s meeting of the Deschutes County Commission.
“At the same time, it’s not about picking one over the other,” Purrington said.
The designated camping area will be a first for the region, which has long struggled with finding solutions to an increasing population of people experiencing homelessness.
As many other camp closures are scheduled throughout the region, including within the cities of Bend and Redmond, how the city and county approach Hunnell Road could act as a template for future removals, Bend City Manager Eric King told The Bulletin.
The city’s clearing of Hunnell Road is scheduled for March 16, with notices of removal going out this week, according to previous city plans. However, King said there is a possibility of conducting the camp closure with a phased approach.
The designated camp near Murphy Road and Highway 97 would include 10 tent sites, 20 RV or trailer spots, four waste disposal stations, eight portable restrooms and three to four parking spots for mobile services, according to county planning documents.
Commissioner Patti Adair pointed out during Monday’s meeting that the designated camp would only provide a place for about 30 people, when it’s likely there are many more people than that living on Hunnell Road. The commissioners’ work is far from over, Adair said.
The commissioners left open the possibility of creating other designated camping sites on land outside of Bend’s urban growth boundary.
Based on current need in Bend, there could be as many as three to five total designated camping areas in the future, Purrington told The Bulletin. But if the needs of people who are homeless and unsheltered throughout the whole of Deschutes County were taken into consideration, there could be as many as 10 total designated camping areas, she said.
However, siting a designating camping area outside of city boundaries would require exceptions to state rules. Commissioners will review a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday, which would include a request for such exceptions.
Based on Monday’s discussion, Purrington and county staff had a strong interest in contracting local nonprofit Central Oregon Villages to manage the camp, but the nonprofit’s board of directors have yet to approve such a plan.
The idea of Central Oregon Villages managing the designated camping area was brought to the nonprofit less than a week ago, said Nicky Merritt, the organization’s executive director.
“It’s definitely in the very early stages of exploration,” Merritt said.
At its current capacity, Central Oregon Villages would not be able to take on managing another project, Merritt said.
(1) comment
Will the managed camp be across Murphy Rd from Albertsons? They cleared the lot there in the last month, though I thought the plan was for an RV park.
