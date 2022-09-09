vaxclinic
Buy Now

Yashika Williams prepares a booster Friday for Caroline Pfefferkorn during a vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Oregon Health Authority set the clinic up to boost accessibility of the new omicron-specific bivalent booster shot. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

As more coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Oregon after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a new booster on Aug. 31, Deschutes County officials are opening several area clinics to inoculate eligible recipients. 

The Oregon Health Authority is also sponsoring a free walk-in clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center from noon-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, through Sept. 25. The fairgrounds is one of three high-volume vaccination sites the health authority opened across the state to make the new doses of the updated booster more accessible.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.