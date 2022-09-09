Yashika Williams prepares a booster Friday for Caroline Pfefferkorn during a vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Oregon Health Authority set the clinic up to boost accessibility of the new omicron-specific bivalent booster shot.
As more coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Oregon after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a new booster on Aug. 31, Deschutes County officials are opening several area clinics to inoculate eligible recipients.
The Oregon Health Authority is also sponsoring a free walk-in clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center from noon-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, through Sept. 25. The fairgrounds is one of three high-volume vaccination sites the health authority opened across the state to make the new doses of the updated booster more accessible.
The walk-in fairgrounds clinic will offer the primary, two dose series of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax — a non-mRNA vaccine for those 18 and older — along with the newly authorized bivalent booster doses from Pfizer and Moderna.
The bivalent vaccines, or updated boosters, aim to combat the the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have been the cause of most cases this summer. The FDA predicted the variants will remain prominent through the fall and winter.
Only people who have already received the first series of coronavirus vaccine doses are eligible. The FDA requires that people wait two months since their last booster dose to receive the updated bivalent booster. Those 12 and older are eligible for the updated Pfizer booster, and those 18 years and older are eligible for the updated Moderna booster.
The FDA recommends that people wait three months if they recently had COVID-19 to receive the updated booster.
Beginning Monday, bivalent boosters will be among the vaccines available at walk-in clinics at various locations in La Pine, Sisters and Bend. The schedule is as follows:
• 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the La Pine Public Library
• 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at the Larkspur Community Center in Bend
• 2-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at the Downtown Bend Public Library
• 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 and 22 at the Sisters Firehouse
• 1-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Sisters Public Library
County-run clinics could continue to offer vaccines and boosters through December as variants persist through the fall and into winter, according to Emily Horton, the Deschutes County Health Services COVID-19 response and recover program manager. As long as there is demand, the clinics will continue to stay open, she said.
