The Deschutes County Commission has officially offered Nick Lelack, who is the county's current community development director, the job of county administrator.
The commission voted unanimously to offer Lelack the position Wednesday, pending negotiations over issues including salary and benefits. The county administrator is the chief executive of the county, overseeing departments in the day-to-day work of the government.
"Not only is he highly qualified, but he has an intricate knowledge of the challenges facing our community," Commissioner Phil Chang said .
While other qualified applicants were considered, Lelack had the benefit of being able to hit the ground running compared to someone outside of the community who would need time to get up to speed, Chang said.
Lelack has served as community development director since 2012 and serves on the state Land Conservation and Development Commission.
Before becoming community development director, Lelack served as a planning director for the county and the city of Redmond.
"I am tremendously honored to be selected as Deschutes County’s next Administrator. I look forward to leading our talented and dedicated team and collaborating with our community partners to implement the Commissioners’ ambitious priorities," Lelack said in a statement. "Together, we will build upon the great work that is underway across our region."
Lelack was chosen as the county's only finalist for the position earlier this month, and will replace current County Administrator Tom Anderson when he retires in September.
