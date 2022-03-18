The Deschutes County Commission appears to support adoption of a financing tool that helps commercial property owners and developers invest in energy efficiency projects.
The tool is CPACE, which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy. The national program allows building owners or developers to borrow money for energy efficient projects and then allows developers or property owners to pay back that money on their property tax bills.
On Wednesday, the commission unanimously decided to move forward with drafting an ordinance that would allow the program in Deschutes County, after some initial reservations by some commissioners.
A plan for how the program would be implemented — whether it be done in-house by the county or by a third party like a non profit — will also be discussed in the future.
“Developers and commercial property owners have shown keen interest in using CPACE to make improvements that reduce operating costs, increase efficiency and improve cash flow,” Paula Latasa, the CPACE manager for the environmental group 350Deschutes, said in an email. “We are particularly pleased to see growing interest from multi-family developers and property owners who are working to reduce the energy burden for their tenants.”
Several developers and companies have appeared to express interest to the commission about the program, which helped guide Commission Chair Patti Adair’s vote in favor after having reservations about the program’s success in counties like Multnomuh County a few months ago.
“There seems to be such demand for this,” Adair said Wednesday.
The reason is because the program removes barriers to doing energy efficient projects, according to Latasa.
Traditional bank financing generally requires a down payment, and the term of the loan is shorter, according to a presentation from the county. A loan from CPACE does not require a down payment and allows the property owner or developer to pay back the loan over a longer period of time.
It would help people like Dirk Van Houweling, a retired contractor interested in doing energy efficient projects for a building he owns that houses a childcare center.
He said without CPACE he would need to find help to put together a down payment.
“This system is so much more friendly,” Van Houweling told the commission Wednesday.
Some county staff raised concerns about whether Deschutes County has the capacity to manage a program like this. Employees in the finance department and development department are already stretched thin, according County Administrator Nick Lelack and County Treasurer Greg Munn. Having a third party administer the program would address that concern, Munn said Wednesday.
A public hearing for the ordinance needed to start this program will be held sometime in April.
