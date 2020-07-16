A $2.4 million grant will help Deschutes County operate the newly-opened mental health crisis stabilization center for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The grant is significant because the center, which aims to divert people experiencing mental health crises away from emergency rooms and jail, has not had enough funding to run 24/7 until now, said Holly Harris, a program manager with Deschutes County Health Services. The grant is from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.
When the stabilization center opened in June, it operated Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harris said. Starting on July 13, the center was able to expand hours to 9 p.m. thanks to a one year grant from the Central Oregon Health Council.
Now, the county is working to hire staff so the center can run on the weekend by this fall.
“These are critical hours for law enforcement and the Emergency Department to be able to divert appropriate individuals from the jail and other higher levels of care,” Harris wrote in an email. “The (center) offers five recliners to provide 23-hour respite, which is not fully possible until we are able to operate around the clock. Without the additional hours, law enforcement would have no choice but to continue to take individuals to jail or the emergency department between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 am.”
The stabilization center has seen a total of 77 people and handled 43 crisis calls since opening in June, which is higher than what Harris expected given the pandemic.
It’s hard to say what effect the pandemic had on the center’s numbers since it did not open until the pandemic was in full swing, but Harris said she fully expects the center’s numbers to increase as unemployment increases and the economic impacts of the pandemic take hold.
“My biggest concern is another shut down and what impact that could have on our ability to see people in the same way we are now,” she said in an email. “So hopefully everyone continues to wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance so services like our(s) can remain intact.”
