The Deschutes County Commission may disregard a statewide order that keeps churches closed by refusing to enforce it.
A new, proposed local order, which will be discussed Thursday, states that the county will not enforce Gov. Kate Brown’s order limiting the size of in-person religious gatherings to 25 people. The local order also goes as far as to specifically say that employees of Deschutes County shall not comply with other state agencies to enforce gathering limits at churches.
Commission Chair Patti Adair, who asked for the proposed order to be created, said the ability for people to gather and worship is at the core of being an American, and that religion is more important now than ever because of the emotional stress the pandemic brings.
“It’s against our Constitution to not allow people to gather together to worship God,” Adair said Wednesday.
The proposed order comes amid a national and local debate about whether churches should be considered essential, with proponents arguing that preventing religious assembly is violating the Constitution, and opponents arguing the limits are legal and in the interest of public health and safety. President Donald Trump last week called for state governors to deem churches essential.
Adair said she has heard from several constituents who want to go back to church in person, and that local pastors are ready to figure out how to hold services safely and with social distance.
“If you can let a ton of people go into a shopping center, why can’t they go into a church that has been properly distanced?” Adair said.
The proposed order does not violate Brown’s executive order, said David Doyle, the county’s legal counsel, in an email. The order, if passed, would not be effective in cities with their own law enforcement and code enforcement officers, such as Bend.
“Nothing in the draft Order precludes the state from undertaking enforcement, nor does it preclude city officials from undertaking enforcement,” Doyle said in an email.
But guidance from the Centers for Disease Control still suggests religious institutions limit the number of people in the congregation to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Churches have been associated with spreading the disease in the past. One in three cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, California, were linked to church gatherings back in early April, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In response to the proposed order, the state’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the executive order has been effective and that local governments should continue to comply.
“Even as certain counties enter different phases of a gradual re-opening, the relevant executive orders remain in place and all Oregonians are asked to continue to comply with them,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “We really appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we navigate an unprecedented public health crisis in our state.”
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said that if the order passes he doesn’t intend to charge county employees with a crime if they don’t enforce the state’s order. He is not bound by the county’s decision, but said what the local order could do is make prosecuting violations more difficult.
For example: If a county code enforcement officer receives a report of a church with more than 25 people in the building, but does not investigate, there will be less evidence for Hummel to consider.
“If county employees are not going to be investigating alleged violations, it’s going to be difficult to enforce the governors order,” Hummel said.
Hummel also said it is the role of the judicial branch, not the legislative, to decide what’s constitutional.
“It’s a dangerous precedent when the executive branch and legislators decide on their own which laws are unconstitutional and which ones aren’t,” Hummel said.
Both Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Henderson said they were still “getting up to speed” with the proposed resolution.
“I have not had any input on it yet nor studied the proposed resolution,” Henderson said in a text message.
While DeBone said he had no definitive statement on the order as of yet, he said he sympathized with the disconnect between hundreds of people being allowed to shop at a hardware store but not go to church.
He said a more appropriate place to address the issue of religious gatherings would be in a legislative special session, but said he hopes to learn more during Thursday’s discussions before taking a position.
“I have questions, basically,” DeBone said.
