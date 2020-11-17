Deschutes County will limit public access to most county buildings starting Wednesday in response to the state's two-week freeze.
The county will provide service virtually and over the phone, according to a press release.
The two-week freeze, announced last week by Gov. Kate Brown, is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and will last at least until Dec. 2.
Knott Landfill and the Department of Solid Waste’s transfer stations will remain open. Customers are asked to wear masks and keep physical distance.
All county buildings will have clear instructions posted outside outlining how people can access services, according to the press release.
