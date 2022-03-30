More than 100 units of affordable housing are on the horizon now in west Bend after Deschutes County commissioners voted to sell 7 acres of county land to Housing Works and Kôr Community Land Trust.
On Wednesday, commissioners voted to sign a notice of intent to sell the property at 19755 Simpson Ave., which is currently vacant, for $1.3 million. The land is within the Bend city limits but is owned by Deschutes County.
Housing Works, which is Central Oregon’s housing authority, and Kôr Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that focuses on affordable homeownership, were chosen out of five proposals for the land.
Their proposal includes building roughly 80 rental units, which will include a mix of three-story apartment buildings and town homes, and 30 standalone homes that will be available to purchase for an affordable rate.
Commissioners decided to go with this proposal ahead of others because the design offered multiple kinds of affordable housing for rent and ownership while still preserving some of the trees neighbors in the area have come to appreciate.
“(It’s) giving people an opportunity to own something, and I think it’s great for families,” Commission Chairwoman Patti Adair said on Wednesday.
Executive directors with both Kôr Community Land Trust and Housing Works said they were grateful the county chose to invest in affordable housing.
Jackie Keogh, of Kôr Community Land Trust, said building affordable homes geared toward ownership is critical because it not only allows people who otherwise couldn’t buy a home here to do so, but it also opens up affordable rental properties in the process.
The homes will also be built to a net-zero standard, Keogh said, which will save homeowners a significant amount of money on utilities.
"Those utility savings will improve the family's long-term family stability," she said.
David Brandt, of Housing Works, which is in charge of developing the apartments and town-home rentals, said the goal is to start construction on the project at least in part in a year to 16 months.
State and federal funding for affordable housing is competitive, Brandt said, and there is no guarantee that this project will be awarded the funds necessary this year.
The concept of turning this land — which borders Simpson Avenue, roughly between Mt. Washington Drive and SW 15th Street in Bend — into affordable housing has drawn both support and criticism from neighbors.
Margarita Podgornyi works as an accountant in Bend, and has lived in a rental down the street from the property for the past eight years.
Podgornyi said she is excited at the prospect of more housing next to her, and believes it makes sense to develop there since it is close to Oregon State University-Cascades, restaurants and other amenities.
“It absolutely makes sense. It’s going to be really great for the area,” she said. “(Affordable housing is) really needed on the west side especially.”
But commissioners also heard concerns about developing the land, with many concerned about the height and density of the potential buildings fitting in with the character of the neighborhood, as well as preserving the natural beauty of the area.
Christina Veverka lives in the area, and is one of the neighbors who was initially concerned about development on the property. In particular, she was concerned about preserving the trees on the land. A botanist by trade, Veverka said she personally conducted an informal survey and counted 500 trees, with roughly a dozen being over 200 years old.
“As our community grows, certainly we need affordable housing. But we don’t want to lose all of our open space,” she said.
Brandt said the goal was not to overbuild the site, and that the design takes open space into account.
“It was important to us to try to protect the bigger, more established trees on the site,” Brandt said.
The project will now be evaluated by the city of Bend.
