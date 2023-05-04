Steve Gunnels, who has only been Deschutes County district attorney for four months, received a hefty raise Thursday after the county's Elected Officials Compensation Board increased the county's contribution by 30%.
District attorneys are paid a state salary and a county stipend. Most of Gunnels’ pay comes from the state, which pays him $154,476 annually, according to county documents.
The board’s unanimous decision — along with a 4% cost of living adjustment budgeted by the county this year — will bring Gunnels’ total base salary from $210,546 to more than $216,722.08 in the upcoming fiscal year.
“If you talk to anyone in law enforcement, what they will tell you is: Pay this district attorney as much as he wants,” Jim Fister, a committee member, said over Zoom before the board’s decision. His comment was met with laughs.
Previously, he received $46,040 in an annual county stipend, plus a 6% PERS contribution, a 3% 401K contribution and $5,400 in other additional pay, including auto and longevity. The county’s total pay to Gunnels will increase in the upcoming fiscal year to $62,246.08.
Kathleen Hinman, director of Deschutes County Human Resources, said the county has no influence over what the state will pay.
She said the adjustment is meant to follow the pay scales of counties with similar pay, such as Lane and Marion counties. Hinman said the two counties recently conducted a compensation study for district attorney’s offices and that resulted in increased salaries.
“It’s really that change in their compensation that is driving the need for this recommendation,” said Hinman.
Marion County’s contribution to its district attorney pay in 2023 is $53,867. Lane County’s was just over $66,994. Each county has more than 142,000 more people than Deschutes County.
Gunnels acknowledged that the increase was “a high bump.” He noted that he had not negotiated for the raise and was not part of the decision around the increase.
“I’m pleased to have a raise, but I was not seeking a raise,” he added.
He said he was grateful for the raise but said it will not impact his daily work as a prosecutor.
“If the county had decided not to give me a raise, I would have done my job the same way,” he said, adding: “I didn’t become a prosecutor because I wanted more money. I became a prosecutor because I believe in the work.”
