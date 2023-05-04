Steve Gunnels (copy)

Steve Gunnels, who has only been Deschutes County district attorney for four months, received a hefty raise Thursday after the county's Elected Officials Compensation Board increased the county's contribution by 30%.

District attorneys are paid a state salary and a county stipend. Most of Gunnels’ pay comes from the state, which pays him $154,476 annually, according to county documents.

