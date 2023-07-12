Central Oregon homeless shelters are trying to figure out a way to ease the stress placed on service providers now that summer temperatures are rising and homeless sweeps continue.
Lighthouse Navigation Center officials are worried they won’t have enough space for those needing a low-barrier shelter — where background checks and sobriety aren’t required — if temperatures force more people indoors.
Evan Hendrix, director of the center, said it has operated between 80% to 100% of capacity from June 20 to July 6, down from May, when it averaged 118% capacity.
“May (was) also the warmest month to date which is both encouraging and concerning,” according to the center’s May performance report.
But the hottest days of summer are still ahead.
While shelters can’t control the number of people seeking help, Deschutes County public health officials are using the National Weather Service heat risk index to decide when the centers should open for cooling during the day, giving shelters time to prepare.
The risk index points out levels of heat severity in conjunction with the city’s climate, landscape and predicted health impacts. Carissa Heinige, an emergency preparedness coordinator for Deschutes County, said cooling centers will be advised to open when temperatures are warmer than the top 5% of hottest days on record and don’t drop to normal temperatures throughout the night.
While the extra time in preparation could help some services, Emily Nelson, board member of Shepherd’s House Ministries, said it might be too late.
“We understand the need to logistically be able to staff and do this, that we’ve got to have parameters,” Nelson said. “But before you even get to triple digits, people are struggling.”
Heinge said organizations that serve vulnerable communities should open their cooling centers when they see fit.
“We also have activation thresholds for smoke events that are based on the air quality index and duration of the event, both of which we monitor and will recommend cleaner air spaces be opened as needed,” Heinige said.
This is the first time that Mountain View Fellowship will have the equipment, provided by the county to ensure that the air within the facility is clean.
“That’s something that we couldn’t really do without the county’s resources,” Nelson said. “They’ve got their own filtration system that they can just bring in to our site and provide, so that’s gonna be awesome.”
How is the county preparing for a heat risk?
Deschutes County residents struggled in June 2021, when the temperature soared to 107 in Bend and two men died. Since then, Heinige says the county has been trying to implement ways to respond to heat risk events in a more formal and organized manner.
Lindsey Stailing, a volunteer on the board of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, said that it’s hard for shelters to predict the amount of people they will be helping.
Homeless people are at a disadvantage when seeking out cooling centers during the summer. Outside factors like proximity to a center, medical needs and the amount of people coming with them determine if they can find help.
“All those are calculations that are pretty individual,” Stailing said. “And we wish that people had the long term support so that they didn’t have to make those difficult and often impossible decisions.”
Mountain View Fellowship in Redmond will be partnering up with Shepherd’s House to host the clean air and cooling center operations. The Shepherd’s House will provide staff and resources while Mountain View will offer the space up and supply additional support.
While this is the first year the county is assisting cooling and clean air centers with guidelines and resources, Mountain View has seen immense community support. In past years it has worked with Redmond Collective Action, Jericho Road, Homeless Leadership Coalition and Cascade East Transit (in emergency situations) to help people reach the resources they need.
“I know that service providers locally are doing everything in their power both to advocate for a good pipeline of solutions and trying to work as fast as possible to get those implemented,” Nelson said.
Sierra Hopper, Mountain View’s interim director of community development, said people should reach out and see which shelters and centers need donations. Hopper said that centers like Mountain View and shelters like the navigation center are always looking for water, food and canopy shades.
How are safe parking areas doing?
While the safe parking sites act as a place people can go, Hopper said a lot don’t realize how the hot weather impacts those who are confined to their cars.
“It’s expensive to run the car 24/7,” Hopper said. “So a lot of the time they have the car off. They don’t always feel safe to keep the windows down, which is the coolest way to keep the car at night.”
Mountain View has up to 25 safe parking slots spread between Redmond and throughout the county. People living out of their cars and campers can stay up to 90 days and receive case management resources for their individual needs.
People can apply for a safe parking slot on Mountain View’s website at www.mvcdredmond.org/hosts.
If homeless people need another place to escape the heat, Hopper suggests going out to public places that have air conditioning to get a way for a while.
“They can go into places like a library to cool off and churches just for some respite if the cooling shelter isn’t open some days,” Hopper said. “ … we recognize that it’s still hot when it’s 90 degrees. It’s not just when it’s 100.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.