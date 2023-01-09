This Sept. 29 file photo shows a group of camps in the Juniper Ridge area just north of Beechcraft Lane along U.S. Highway 97. The fire scar from the 2020 Juniper Ridge Fire is visible to the right of the camps.
The Juniper Ridge Fire in August of 2020 scarred 39 acres on Bend's northeast side after a motor home ignited dry grass on county land. It was 100% contained within a day, according to Central Oregon Fire's information service, but not before frightening area residents, including a sizable homeless encampment of more than 150 people.
In a response partly inspired by the fire, the Deschutes County Commission will consider a policy that allows officials to remove homeless campers from public land by confiscating their personal property if that property poses a threat to health or safety.
"We need something to help us deal with major public safety risks," said Commissioner Phil Chang.
The proposed policy, which is scheduled to be discussed at a commission meeting Wednesday, is tailored to address incidents like fires on county-owned land in the Juniper Ridge area, he said. In his opinion, the policy is not nearly as broad as the city of Bend's recently passed code, Chang said.
In 2022, the County Commission directed the formation of a work group to draft the policy. It's the newest set of rules for camping on county property since 2014.
The policy outlines a process through which officials identify an issue at an encampment on county property that "poses an imminent or immediate threat to public health and/or safety," the policy reads.
Safety-related issues could include — but aren't limited to — fire, the threat of fire or illegal activities, the policy states.
If a campsite is determined to be a threat, the proposed policy gives the county the authority to remove people's belongings, including camping equipment, bicycles, books, photographs, personal documents, clothing etc.
The proposed policy's goal isn't to remove encampments just for the sake of removing people, said Kristie Bollinger, the county's property manager.
"That's not the intent," Bollinger said. "The intent is to address safety concerns."
The county created the proposed policy after being notified by Bend Fire & Rescue that firefighters were being dispatched to smaller fires on county-owned property in 2022, Bollinger said. The county was concerned with fire activity on Juniper Ridge, which brought up the question of how to address unsafe encampments, Bollinger said.
At the time of the 2020 fire, Juniper Ridge was home to between 150 and 200 people. Much of the land in that area is owned by the city of Bend. The county owns a chunk of land bordering U.S. Highway 97 that was impacted by the 2020 fire, along with neighboring private property. It isn't known how many people currently live there.
Along with the proposed policy is an allocated budget of $50,000 for fiscal year 2023. The funds are meant to cover the costs of contractors who would ultimately do the work of removing personal property from county-owned land in the event of unsafe conditions. It would also cover the cost of storing personal property for up to 30 days. The property would be stored as closely to the site of removal as possible, Bollinger said.
However, the policy doesn't address where people are meant to go if their belongings or shelters are taken.
Ultimately, for the fire department the biggest concern when it comes to fires of any kind is safety, said Bill Boos, operations chief for Bend Fire & Rescue. Evacuation and mitigation is the department's goal, Boos said.
“When you don’t know where the people are located, that’s the tough part,” he said.
If approved by commissioners Wednesday, the policy would be effective immediately.
The Deschutes County Commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the County Services building and online. It is scheduled to consider the proposed policy around 1 p.m.
