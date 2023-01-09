The Juniper Ridge Fire in August of 2020 scarred 39 acres on Bend's northeast side after a motor home ignited dry grass on county land. It was 100% contained within a day, according to Central Oregon Fire's information service, but not before frightening area residents, including a sizable homeless encampment of more than 150 people. 

In a response partly inspired by the fire, the Deschutes County Commission will consider a policy that allows officials to remove homeless campers from public land by confiscating their personal property if that property poses a threat to health or safety.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.

