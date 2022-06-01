Redmond Senior Center makes plans to stay afloat
The Redmond Senior Center on Dogwood Avenue.

 Bulletin file photo

The Deschutes County Commission allocated $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the domestic violence nonprofit Saving Grace and the Redmond Senior Center.

About $450,000 will go to Saving Grace to provide more mental health support and case management services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking, according to the county. 

The other $250,000 will go to the Redmond Senior center to repair and update its kitchen and add a food storage space.

To learn more about where the Deschutes County Commission has allocated $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

