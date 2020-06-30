Some vacant positions were not filled, and more money was allocated to the health department in Deschutes County's $508.2 million budget.
The budget, which was formally adopted last week, does not raise the current permanent property tax, but does reduce staffing by 1.5%, according to the county.
“The County’s budget reflects the reality of COVID-19’s impacts and, at the same time, positions us to be able to continue to provide quality services,” said Deschutes County Commission Chair Patti Adair in a press release.
In light of the financial uncertainty related to the impacts of COVID-19, as well as unpredictable state funding, the Deschutes County Commission voted to cut a total of 5.75 vacant positions in the community development, facilities, fair and expo center, health services and solid waste departments.
The board may consider restoring these positions later if the jobs prove to be critically needed and funding is available, according to the release.
Additional reductions in the future will likely also come from vacant positions.
The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center suffered the most financially due to event cancellations. The budget committee voted to balance the current year fair and expo center budget with a mix of transient room tax revenue and fair and expo reserves. Additional reserve funding will help offset potential event-related losses at the center throughout next fiscal year.
The Deschutes County Health Services Department will also see a bump in funding to help support COVID-19 response and community need, according to the press release. Health services requested an additional $418,000 and the county granted the department $500,000, said Greg Munn, the county's chief financial officer.
The funding will help support environmental health workers to help county businesses reopen safely and follow state COVID-19 guidelines, and additional staff to support COVID-19 case investigations and response.
The budget also includes $15.2 million in capital projects for the road department, including building two roundabouts along the Old Bend-Redmond Highway corridor and rebuilding NE 17th Street in Redmond.
The Department of Solid Waste also plans to spend $6.1 million to modernize the Negus Transfer Station in Redmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.