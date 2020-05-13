By BRENNA VISSER • The Bulletin
The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has been canceled for the year due to the pandemic, but the county and fair board officials are still hoping to hold some aspects of the event in a safer, more virtual way.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission somewhat reluctantly accepted the recommendation from the Deschutes County Fair Board to not hold the fair this summer in light of Gov. Kate Brown’s three-phase opening plan, which has the potential to not allow large gatherings of people for several months.
The fair is scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 2 this year.
The No. 1 priority is to protect the health and safety of the community, said Deschutes County Fair association President Gladys Sappington on Wednesday.
Trying to do the entire fair and rodeo following social-distancing guidelines and other rules would take away some of the character of the event, as well, she said.
“I don’t know if we want to take such a great event and try to modify something like that,” Sappington said.
But it is a priority for both the commission and the fair board to create some kind of virtual alternative for kids raising animals through programs like 4H or FFA who would usually be showing their animals at the fair.
“The youth of Deschutes County deserve all of the support we can give them,” Commission Chair Patti Adair said Wednesday.
One idea is to host the auctions for the animals online. There was also discussion about doing a highly-modified “welcoming day” at the fair only for kids involved with these programs.
The commission also encouraged Sappington to look into ways to hold a modified rodeo. Adair cited the Pendleton Round-Up as an example, which organizers say will still happen in September. Event organizers plan on limiting the number of people, increasing social distancing and adding sanitation stations, according to reporting from Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Sappington said she has received multiple calls from cowboys and cowgirls each day about the fate of the rodeo.
“At this point in time … they’re up for anything,” Sappington said.
Sappington said it’s possible the rodeo could be pushed out to another month as a separate event.
With more than two months to go before the scheduled fair dates, Commissioner Phil Henderson highlighted the importance of being able to do as much of the fair as possible in a safe manner.
“It’s a core function of who we are and what we do,” Henderson said.
(1) comment
2 months out and we cancel it. When does life begin again? The curve is flat, that was the goal. Open Oregon Now!
