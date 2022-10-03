Fair
Fairgoers wait in line for a ride while attending opening day of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Attendance at the 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo was back to pre-pandemic levels — and then some — with over 164,000 visitors to the fair, almost 30,000 attendees at the rodeo and millions of dollars in revenue.

This year's fair and rodeo broke records across the board. The largest single day fair attendance and admissions revenue in its history was on Saturday, Aug. 6, with almost 50,000 attendees. Admissions revenue was up overall with about a $43,000 increase from last year for a total $747,000, setting a new record. 

