The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is offering its summer concert series for free with admission to the fair.
The summer concert series, from July 28 to July 31, will be held outside the First Interstate Bank Center, rather than inside the center. The outdoor setting will better accommodate people and allow for social distancing as a precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the fairgrounds.
Tickets for the 2021 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo will go on sale online July 5.
The concert series will feature the following performers:
• Wednesday, July 28: rock band Skillet
• Thursday, July 29: country music singer Chris Janson
• Friday, July 30: Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly
• Saturday, July 31: country rock band Reckless Kelly.
