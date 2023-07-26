As the Deschutes County Fair approaches, residents are looking for tickets, but watch out for fraudulent ones, fair organizers said.
Bart Platt, spokesperson for the fair, said a caller asked for confirmation of a ticket purchase after not receiving a QR-coded ticket via email. After Platt looked in the fair’s computer system, he couldn’t find the order.
“The only places you can get our tickets legitimately are at the gate and on our website,” Platt said.
The caller shocked Platt after revealing he or she paid $40 for each ticket and expressed frustration with the fair’s purchasing system.
Platt immediately informed the caller that tickets should only be $15 and found out the person had been scammed buying the tickets from a different site.
After buying tickets through the fair’s website (expo.deschutes.org/p/tickets--deals), buyers can either print the tickets at home or access them via a QR code on a mobile device.
While Platt didn’t know where exactly the caller had purchased tickets, he emphasized the importance of practicing safety when purchasing things online, especially as more people attend larger events.
He advises people not to trust independent Facebook accounts that encourage people to click links that redirect them to other websites.
Platt said the best practice is to type the URL to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center — https://expo.deschutes.org/ — directly into a browser rather than clicking on an untrustworthy link.
“Nothing’s worse than getting scammed, whether you’re just out the money you spent on the tickets or, what’s even worse, giving them access to your checking account.”
