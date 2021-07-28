Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo organizers recommend that fairgoers wear masks while inside at the event due to new mask recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
“We recommend people wear face coverings while inside, especially people that are unvaccinated, and expect that all of our guests will follow guidelines to make this a safe and welcoming event for everyone,” said Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
On Tuesday, Oregon health officials said everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, should begin wearing masks in public indoor spaces due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the state.
The recommendation landed one day before the start of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, the largest event held in Deschutes County in over a year.
Many elements of the fair will be slightly different this year. For example, all concerts will occur outside, hand-washing stations will be available throughout the fair and things will be more spread out to allow for social distancing, Hinds said.
"We will have masks available throughout the fair for anyone who doesn’t bring one and wants one or if anyone’s having issues with their mask," Hinds said.
Normally, the fair attracts some 300,000 people, with a cap of 50,000 attendees allowed per day. This year, only 25,000 attendees will be allowed in per day, Hinds said.
The fair began Wednesday and continues through Sunday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.