After a year away, the Deschutes County Fair will again be held this summer, and the 2021 Fair Contest Guidebook that goes with it is now available online at www.deschutesfair.com.
The guidebook outlines hundreds of different contest categories, including quilts, photography, baked goods and others in which residents can compete.
A new application is available for those competing in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America livestock competitions this year, according to a statement from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Due to COVID-19, there are significant changes to camping to allow for more space between campers. Campers are also able to pre-register for space online.
Tickets for the fair, which will be held July 28 to Aug. 1, will go on sale July 5 and will be sold only online at www.deschutesfair.com. There will be limited availability of tickets at the box office during the event.
