The Deschutes County Fair, which came to a close on Sunday, generated the second highest revenue in the event's history, and carnival, food and alcohol proceeds each hit all time highs.
The county fair, which took place from Aug. 2-6, was a feast for the senses as thousands milled around the fairgrounds to enjoy the dozens of carnival rides and games, the bounty of food and beverage options, and the variety of other activities.
While admissions revenue dipped by 1% compared to last year, the event still raked in the second highest amount of revenue in its 103-year-history.
Geoff Hinds, the director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, said there were more people on the grounds this year compared to last year despite the dip in admissions revenue. He said admissions revenue is only calculated based on fair attendees who purchased their tickets, and said the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center does its best to get free tickets into people's hands.
"We are thrilled with the incredible success of the 103rd Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo," Hinds said. "While the admissions revenue saw a minor dip, the overwhelming support from the community, local businesses, and visitors more than compensated. This event truly encapsulates the spirit of Central Oregon, and we are already eagerly working on making the 2024 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo even more memorable."
Carnival revenue increased 2.6%, and alcohol revenue by 2.6%, both all time highs. Food revenue skyrocketed this year increasing a whopping 8.6%. This year, there were 32 unique food and beverage companies represented at the fair, Hinds said.
"We provide what I think is a very cost conscious activity and try to make sure people have the opportunity to spend their dollars where they want while they are at the fair, whether it is on the exciting food and beverage, or the amazing carnival rides," Hinds said. "Because we don't charge for the concerts, we don't charge for the rodeo or any of the other entertainment on the grounds."
The livestock auction reported revenue of approximately $1.4 million, which illustrates the importance of agriculture is in Deschutes County and the surrounding region, Hinds said.
On Sunday, Hinds said, the event rolled out new cultural celebrations to celebrate Deschutes County's burgeoning diversity, including Spanish language activities on the main stage for members of the hispanic community.
"We programmed that to talk about the diversity of Central Oregon and a celebration of our entire community and people really responded on that day," Hinds said. "That is probably one of our biggest victories over the past several years...and to see such a response from such a wide variety of our community at the fair is fantastic."
