A large number of vacant positions and a decreasing amount of money in reserve will define the discussion as Deschutes County considers a budget for the next fiscal year.
The Deschutes County budget committee, which is made up of the three county commissioners and three regular county residents, met on Monday for the first of a series of meetings to decide the county’s proposed budget of $671,333,810 for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.
The proposed budget includes other districts, like the Sunriver Service District and the Rural Law Enforcement District. Overall, the budget is 4.8%, or $30.7 million, larger than last year’s budget.
Several factors contribute to the increase, including spending of some of the $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that was allocated to the county a year ago, an anticipated $2 million increase in transient room tax, $500,000 from the state to open a joint homelessness office, and $9.2 million in payroll-related expenses from either hiring more people or paying existing personnel more to keep up with inflation, according to the county’s budget summary.
One issue that came up multiple times on Monday was the issue of Deschutes County’s unusually high job vacancy rate. Currently more than 10% of job positions are vacant, according to Kathleen Hinman, the county’s human resources director.
Typically, the rate is between 6% and 7%, she said.
“We are experiencing the great resignation like so many others,” County Administrator Nick Lelack said during the meeting Monday.
Several departments are seeking to add up to 14 other positions in addition to the vacancies.
Jim Fister, a budget committee member, questioned adding positions when there are a lot of unfilled positions, and asked whether departments should “rejigger” current positions for which the county is hiring.
Another issue facing the county is depleting general fund reserves for capital projects. In recent history, the county has been able to pay for major projects, such as the stabilization center, without having to borrow money.
But for the past four years, the reserve money has been declining, said Dan Emerson, the county’s budget manager.
That basically means more money is being transferred out of reserves than coming in, Emerson said.
The county has a number of big-ticket capital projects on the horizon, including the courthouse expansion, remodeling two north county campus buildings and finishing renovations of adult parole and probation buildings, according to the budget summary.
Attempting to fund capital projects the way the county has in the past with reserve money would deplete the reserve account by 2025, Emerson said.
“Overall the county does remain in a strong fiscal position, but it’s a different position,” Emerson said Monday.
Commissioner Phil Chang raised concerns about declining reserves, and attributed the issue in part to a previous commission reducing the county tax rate in 2018 by 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
“I think it was very predictable we would need the kind of capital facility expansion and construction projects we are seeing coming online in the next couple of years,” Chang said Monday. “We could have been working on these projects. We could have been maintaining higher reserves.”
Chang said he believes it is reasonable to look at raising the assessed property tax rate this year instead of waiting to do it in future years.
“A lot of times it is better to take your medicine sooner rather than later,” Chang said.
Wayne Lowry, the county’s interim chief financial officer, said that for the past five or six years, funding capital projects made sense, but in general is not typical of how governments pay for projects.
Usually a government would finance a big project like the stabilization center, but Deschutes County has had reserve funding as a luxury due to a rapidly growing property tax base. In the future, the county will likely need to move toward borrowing more money and using property tax dollars to pay down the debt instead, he said.
“The fact we have this problem is because our property tax base grew really dramatically coming out of the recession and generated more revenue than anyone anticipated it would do,” Lowry said.
Budget committee meetings will conclude Thursday.
