The focus of psilocybin services was still up for debate Monday, even as Deschutes County commissioners affirmed their decision to let voters decide if they want to ban the manufacture and therapeutic use of the drug in rural parts of the county.
Commissioner Phil Chang said Monday he was skeptical that this ballot measure, which is headed for the November general election, would have a different result than Measure 109 received in the 2020 election. Voters statewide approved Measure 109, making Oregon the first state in the country to legalize psilocybin therapy. Deschutes County voters approved the measure by 52.8%.
Commissioner Tony DeBone said the question voters answered in 2020, about psilocybin services, is different from the current measure. Because Measure 109 allows counties to opt out of legal psilocybin use, DeBone wants to give rural voters a chance to say how they want their land used.
In response, Chang said the county ought to weigh its responsibility as the local mental health authority.
"Just to be clear with everyone, this is not recreational marijuana that we're talking about," Chang said. "We're talking about medically proven treatments for anxiety, PTSD, depression."
Chang called this measure for rural counties unnecessary and an undue expense for taxpayers as it has consumed staff time in various county departments.
Tanya Saltzman, a senior planner for the county, proposed at the meeting three different regulatory concepts for commissioners to consider. They are ranked from most restrictive to least restrictive. Each concept prohibits overnight stays at psilocybin service centers, and only the least restrictive option allows for both the production and consumption of psilocybin to occur on the same site.
A major barrier for the county in figuring out how to regulate psilocybin services is the Oregon Health Authority's lack of comprehensive rules, Saltzman said at the meeting.
Oregon Psilocybin Services, a division of the health authority, is currently establishing rules; developing a psilocybin facilitator training program approval system; a license tracking system and much more.
Deschutes County Community Development Director Peter Gutowsky said in an interview that the county would likely err on the side of caution in developing regulations for psilocybin services.
"We just don't have examples of this use elsewhere in Oregon or elsewhere in the United States," Gutowsky said. "We don't understand the rules that are coming out of the Oregon Health Authority, and without that perspective or context, it makes it very difficult to justify development standards."
