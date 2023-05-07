While some may be skeptical of the current system to count election ballots, others, including Deschutes County officials, believe Oregon’s vote by mail system is a time tested machine process.
Oregon has been voting by mail in all of its elections since 2000 and was the nation’s first all vote-by-mail state. Voting by mail didn’t become widespread in the U.S. until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Oregon, and Deschutes County already knew the drill.
On May 2, the Deschutes County Clerk’s office tested the county’s vote counting machines in preparation for the May 16 special district election.
The system in Deschutes County, which is called Clear Ballot, has been in use since spring of 2017, said Steve Dennison, 49, the Deschutes County Clerk. Dennison said he absolutely confident in the system’s sophisticated technology and numerous checks and balances used to ensure the job is done according to law.
“Our steps are deliberate. And everything is very intentional. We go through it very methodically,” Dennison said. “It’s a process that’s been proven. That is auditable and audited. It’s accurate. It’s precise. It’s secure. And it works. We are set up. We have the equipment. We have the knowhow. We have the procedures. We have the law to back it up.”
The journey of the ballot
- An official election ballot, which is linked in the system to both a voter’s unique voter ID number and signature, is sent to the address of a registered voter in Deschutes County.
- Ballots are returned to the clerk’s office by teams of screened and hired election workers who collect them in special sealed containers with unique identifiers. Ballots never leave Deschutes County and remain in the possession of the clerk’s office at all times.
- The containers are brought to the ballot reception room located at the clerk’s office where a Criterion Apex ballot sorting machine scans each ballot envelope into the system by matching signatures with voter ID numbers.
- If a ballot envelope does not have a signature, the ballot will be set aside, and the voter will be contacted and given 21 days to respond to get their ballot counted in the election.
“So now, we know which ballots have good signatures that match and we know which ones we’ve isolated that have issues. They are in a challenge state. The ballots that the signatures matched on, can move forward,” Dennison said.
Once all the valid ballots are scanned into the system by the ballot sorting machine, batches of ballots will make their way across the office to another room where election boards — or groups of two to four hired election workers — remove each ballot from its envelope, flatten it out, and verify its authenticity as single valid ballots.
To demonstrate the next step, Dennison used a key and swiped his badge to enter a secure computer room where verified ballots are then scanned and put into a database.
Dennison stressed that the network is closed to itself, and nothing in the room is connected to the Internet. The only thing connected to the outside of the room, he said, is a telephone connected to the wall by an ethernet cable. Video cameras monitor the premises.
- The ballots are scanned and any ballots where multiple candidates were filled in for a single race or any ballot where voter intent is unclear will be flagged by the system.
- Those ballots will then be verified by a human being in a process called adjudication.
- In the 2020 election, the clerk’s office processed 126,550 ballots and had to manually adjudicate 2,683 ballots.
- The clerk’s office then batches up all of the processed ballots and sends a list of batch numbers to the Oregon Secretary of Sate.
- The secretary of state will then select random batch numbers and tell the clerk’s office to do a random hand count of those batches.
- Anomalies are flagged and steps are taken to correct any issues.
“It’s to give us all faith and to validate what we’ve done,” Dennison said of the checks and balances used to ensure a safe and secure election.
“I am grateful to be serving as the county clerk,” he said. “I am passionate about what I do and want nothing more but to get it right.”
Skeptical of vote by mail
Scott Stuart, chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party, said he started to become suspicious of the U.S. election system in 2012 when Barack Obama won his second term. Over the next decade, his suspicion grew, and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the widespread use of vote by mail across the nation, his suspicion grew into distrust, he said.
“You have the chair of a county Republican party. And I don’t trust it (the electoral process, both nationally and in Deschutes County). That’s not good,” Stuart said. “We are skeptical beyond measure as Republicans. We do not trust this system.”
In his opinion, the county should erase its voter rolls, and go back to an in person voting system where residents would be required to show a valid ID with a current address and cast a vote in a voting booth. He believes the system should require the votes to be counted and the results announced that same day, he said.
Be grateful for the right to vote
Judy Stiegler, a former Democratic Oregon state representative who served in the house from 2009 until 2011, and who teaches political science at OSU-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College, said she is confident in the way ballots are counted in Oregon and in Deschutes County.
She said that voting by mail not only made voting easier, it has allowed voters to pay closer attention to the process. Stiegler also doubts vote by mail is ripe with fraud as some believe.
An amount of voter fraud great enough to affect an election, local or national, is a far-fetched idea, she said.
“It’s like, explain how you think this happens. Somebody crawls in that little slot, pulls them out and undoes them? It’s not like somebody has access to a bunch of blank ballots. It’s not like the clerk’s office has this pile of ballots that somebody can come in and take and start marking and stuffing envelopes with,” Stiegler said. “You’d have to very surreptitiously reopen the envelope, you’d have to steam it, the process would be absurd.”
In the more than 20 years Oregon has been voting by mail, Stiegler said she is not aware of any massive election integrity issues.
“This is not only a right, but a duty. There are countries in this world where your right to vote is so limited. Why are you thumbing your nose at it?” Stiegler said.
