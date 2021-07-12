The Deschutes County Commission has appointed Steve Dennison, the county's former elections supervisor, as the interim county clerk.
Dennison, who has served as elections supervisor since 2017, will begin July 31. He will take over the remainder of County Clerk Nancy Blankenship’s term, which ends in 2022.
Blankenship announced her retirement earlier this year after more than 18 years at the county.
Before working for Deschutes County, Dennison worked for San Mateo County in California. Dennison also has worked for an election technology vendor, Election Systems and Software, according to a statement from the county.
“After nearly 20 years in this role, Nancy leaves big shoes to fill, but I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Deschutes County," he said in a written statement.
