After receiving a deluge of emails and voicemails from the public, Deschutes County Commissioners delayed a vote on a local order to disregard a state order that enforces size limits in churches.
The local order, which was discussed twice on Thursday, states the county will not enforce Gov. Kate Brown’s order limiting the size of in-person religious gatherings to 25 people. Employees of Deschutes County, which in this case would be primarily code enforcement and environmental health officers, shall also not work with other state agencies to enforce gathering limits at churches.
The local order was proposed by Commission Chair Patti Adair, who for weeks has urged Brown to consider churches essential.
While Adair and Commissioner Phil Henderson appeared supportive of the local order during a budget meeting at county headquarters, the board decided to use the weekend to read public feedback that came in response to an editorial from The Bulletin about the issue.
“We should play our messages and keep calling them back,” Adair said.
The proposed order comes amid a national and local debate about whether churches should be considered essential, with proponents arguing that preventing religious assembly is violating the Constitution, and opponents arguing the limits are legal and in the interest of public health and safety.
A group of Oregon churches is currently suing the state over limiting the size of religious gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing that it violates their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly.
The local order can be seen as a statement to the governor. On Thursday, there was a sense of frustration among commissioners, who feel the governor’s office is not taking the concerns of rural Oregonians seriously.
Adair mentioned multiple times that she was insulted that Brown did not join a call with pastors a couple of weeks ago, and said she hopes the commission’s discussion encourages her to change her mind.
“Reconnect with those pastors and actually listen,” Adair said.
Henderson said he was particularly bothered by the fact the governor’s office did not address the commission’s request to reopen churches in their Phase 1 reopening application a couple of weeks ago.
“There doesn’t seem to be anybody listening to us,” Henderson said.
Commissioner Tony DeBone shared a similar frustration, and said that the governor’s office is “in a bubble” when it comes to being in touch with rural Oregon. However, he said he was more supportive of taking the decision away from the governor’s office and having legislators coming back into a special session to debate the issue.
“I don’t support this ordinance as the tool,” DeBone said.
The commission has yet to read all of the public feedback, but Henderson described the ones he had read as against the order — and some were filled with “vitriol.”
“A lot of people don’t respect the rights of people who want to worship the way they want to worship,” Henderson said.
Henderson said that supporting the local order might put him in the minority opinion based on feedback so far, but said he was comfortable with that.
“A lot of times I want to represent the majority of people….but this one really is a matter of an independent right that was created in our country that’s different than other countries,” Henderson said.
The commission will discuss the order again sometime next week.
