Deschutes County's COVID-19 positivity rate is just a fraction away from sending the county back to a high risk category that would limit indoor dining and group gathering.
"We've seen higher case counts recently than previously, which is concerning," said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. "It's an important reminder that we need to remain vigilant."
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority will review counties to determine the appropriate risk level and it will become effective on Friday, Timothy Heider, an Oregon Health Authority spokesman, said by email.
Counties found to be backsliding are at risk of being sent back to a more restrictive category or being placed in a caution period to give it time to reduce the COVID-19 spread, according to the Oregon Health Authority website.
Keeping the counties from bouncing around on the risk categories is important for the community and businesses, churches and other places where people gather in order to avoid the yo-yo of opening and closing, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO.
"Many businesses in town are dreading moving backward to more restrictions," Brooks said. "This can literally mean whether their businesses survive. And it’s possible that after spring break this may be the case."
Heider said for counties with populations larger than 30,000 people, the state looks at the positivity rate and the case rate per 100,000.
For the most current week data are available, March 14-27, the positivity rate for Deschutes County was 2.5%, higher than the previous time period of March 7-20 when it was 1.9%. The rate is above the Feb. 28-March 13 rate of 2.2%, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
For the same time periods, Oregon as a whole had a positive rate of 3.3% for the week of March 14-27 and 3.3% for the week of March 7-20.
The case rate in Deschutes County was 99.5 cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 14-27, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
To be in the moderate risk category, counties with more than 30,000 people need to have a rate less than a 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, have fewer than 45 cases over a 14-day period and have a test positivity rate less than 8% over a two-week period.
Deschutes County moved from the high risk to the moderate risk category on March 12, which enabled the county to have indoor dining at 50% capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is smaller. Oregon's risk framework calls for four categories based on COVID-19 spread: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk, and lower risk.
The current increase in the number of cases has been caused by travel-related cases, outbreaks and close contact, said Emerson. In addition, cases are spreading from gatherings and social events, she said.
Last year, there was a spike in cases after spring break and the Easter holiday, Emerson said.
"Every single day we make great progress in vaccinating Oregonians," Gov. Kate Brown said in a press conference Friday. "Your actions and your smart choices have saved lives. Let's keep it up these last few miles."
(1) comment
Yawn.
Sorry, Kate. The nightmare you've exploited to our misfortune is ending.
Unmask.
