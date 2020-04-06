Property owners renting out their homes as short-term rentals or the guests they are renting to could now face fines up to $1,000 per day in rural Deschutes County.
The new fine, which was approved in a 2-1 vote by the Deschutes County Commission on Monday, is an amendment to an order passed last week that prohibited anyone staying fewer than 30 days in vacation rentals, short-term rentals, timeshares, inns and bed -and -breakfasts in areas outside of La Pine, Bend, Redmond and Sisters.
The prohibition is meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and is in effect until May 15. However, the fine doesn’t go into effect until April 10.
Commissioner Tony DeBone voted against the amendment even though he supported the fine, because he wanted it to be on the books immediately.
The goal, according to the commission, is for law enforcement to still prioritize educating people about the order or to give warnings to get people to comply. But adding the fine — which could be up to $1,000 per day for both owners and guests in violation of the order — allows for there to be a consequence for those won’t comply after a warning, said David Doyle, the county’s attorney. Law enforcement can also issue citations to violators for a class C misdemeanor.
“This is giving you the stick to get you some level of compliance for the very few that don’t typically play nice,” Doyle said in the meeting via phone.
The issue came about after police chiefs from Black Butte Ranch and Sunriver reached out to the county to raise a lingering question: How was law enforcement supposed to cite someone for violating the order?
Officers with the Black Butte Ranch Police Department were faced with this question just a day after the order was passed when a vacation rental agency asked the department to evict renters who were staying in a vacation rental in the area, said Police Chief Denney Kelly.
The department declined to evict anyone because Kelly said he felt they didn’t have the authority. In general, he feels most people have been following the stay-at-home order, but said it’s nice to “put some teeth” behind any order for the most extreme cases of people refusing to follow the law.
“Because there’s gonna be someone who’s going to push it,” Kelly said.
While the commission appeared supportive of adding a fine for law enforcement to use to get compliance, each commissioner said it was important to find a way to notify all property owners with short-term rentals fairly and with enough warning.
The commission still wants to preserve Central Oregon as a place people want to travel to after the pandemic is over.
“I know there is a call now for people to be eliminated from these rentals,” Commissioner Phil Henderson said. “But I also don’t want to create a punishing scenario where people will decide ‘well, we just won’t go there.’”
People who believe the order is being violated can report to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Black Butte Ranch Police Department or Sunriver Police Department, depending on where they live.
