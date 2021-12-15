A financing tool that helps commercial property owners and developers invest in energy efficiency and resiliency projects could be coming to Deschutes County, depending on whether the Deschutes County Commission decides to adopt it.
The tool is called CPACE, which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy. It’s a national program that allows building owners or developers to borrow money for projects related to making the building more energy efficient and then pay that money back on their property tax bill.
It can be difficult for a commercial property owner to get a loan to do a project related to renewable energy or energy efficiency, said Paula Latasa, who is with the environmental group 350Deschutes. Typically these kinds of projects don’t promise a high return on investment, which makes banks uninterested in lending or offering loans. If they do offer loans, they have high interest rates or other terms to the point the project no longer pencils out, Latasa said.
“(CPACE) changes that equation,” Latasa said.
Last week, the Deschutes County Commission discussed the possibility of establishing the program. Several businesses and developers emailed the commission in support of the program, including Deschutes Brewery and a local farmer, according to records obtained by The Bulletin.
One entity, Mereté Hotel Management, in a letter said it already has projects in mind if CPACE were put in place by the county.
“Due to COVID, we incurred some significant project overages that had to be funded with capital. C-Pace comes at a much lower cost than capital and slightly above traditional banking debt,” wrote Todd Gray, the chief financial officer of the hotel group. “With construction costs seemingly increasing by the day, C-Pace can flip a marginal project from a NO to a YES.”
So how does it work? Latasa explains it like this: Say a commercial property owner wants to install solar panels to save on energy costs, but first the owner needs to improve the roof.
Instead of going to a regular bank, the owner could get a loan from a lender that is part of the nationwide CPACE market. The property owner would then pay the loan back over time on their property tax bill, in a similar way that someone who lives in a special district — like a rural fire district — would pay, but in this case is completely voluntary and only applies to the property owner who took out the loan.
If the property owner can’t pay off the loan, it would go into default. But according to Latasa, this rarely happens: Out of more than 2,000 projects across the nation, only one has gone into default, she said.
"This is a priority because it's been such a successful, non partisan program across the country,” she said.
Greg Munn, the county’s chief financial officer, said there are three different ways the county could adopt the program if the commissioners chose to do so. The county could run the program itself, delegate the task to a third party like a nonprofit, or work with other interested counties to run something together and save on administrative cost and time.
But Munn’s concern is whether Deschutes County has enough demand for projects to support the cost of running the program. Munn did not have an estimate for how much it would cost for Deschutes County to facilitate the program when asked.
“However the structure, if there is no demand, there are no fees to fund the program,” Munn said.
Commissioner Phil Chang spoke in favor of the program, citing the support from multiple businesses and property owners. Others on the commission shared some reservations.
Commissioner Patti Adair questioned whether the program would be successful, citing Multnomah County as a jurisdiction that implemented the program and didn’t generate very many projects. Commissioner Tony DeBone criticized the program as too much government overreach into private enterprise.
Latasa said she understands the concerns, but said the county can avoid mistakes Multnomah County faced, like overly cumbersome guidelines and documents for developers and too high of fees.
350Deschutes is recommending the county follow a similar approach to Clark County in Washington, which was able to launch its program in less than three months with no new staff so far, according to Latasa.
"I think they will see their concerns, even though they have good concerns, they've been addressed and there will be really really good benefits if they adopt this measure," Latasa said.
