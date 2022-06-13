Deschutes County voters may be asked whether they think the production, processing and use of psilocybin in therapeutic centers should be allowed in rural parts of the county.
Deschutes County commissioners moved on Monday to hold a public hearing sometime next month to help decide whether an opt-out measure should be placed on the ballot in November.
In 2020, Oregon voters approved Measure 109, which legalizes the use of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain mushrooms, in a therapeutic setting.
Oregon is the first state in the nation to vote to legalize psilocybin, which researchers believe could help treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction. The Oregon Health Authority is working to develop a system to administer the psychedelic in therapeutic settings in the state.
Under the measure, the state was given two years to come up with rules and how the new industry would be created.
Final rules are expected to be adopted by Dec. 31, so the psilocybin section can start to accept applications for four types of licenses on Jan. 2 — licenses for facilitators, manufacturers, testing labs and service centers.
But a year and a half in, there is very little clarity from the Oregon Health Authority about how it would be regulated, said Peter Gutowsky, the county’s Community Development Director.
The health authority is set to start accepting applications for licenses at the beginning of next year.
Local governments have the ability to create what are known as time, place and manner restrictions on the psilocybin industry, Gutowsky said. But with rulemaking not complete until potentially the fall, that gives the county very little time to come up with any local regulations on how these facilities operate before OHA begins accepting applications.
"How do we develop effective time, place and manner regulations that are meaningful without knowing what OHA is contemplating?" Gutowsky said.
Some regulations do already exist. For example, psilocybin facilities cannot be placed within 1,000 feet of a school or in residential zones of a city.
It’s unclear under the county’s code where exactly a therapeutic center could be allowed because the department has yet to do an audit of all its zones as it applies to the new law, Gutowsky said. In general, psilocybin would be considered a crop, which is allowed in land zoned for farm use in Deschutes County.
The measure assumes local governments will participate in the program unless they explicitly opt out, and local governments can only opt out by the will of the voters during a general election.
Gutowsky said his concerns are not value judgments about psilocybin in general.
“From the Community Development Department standpoint, it's the uncertainty associated with how production and processing and service centers are going to function," he said.
All three commissioners were supportive of having a public hearing on whether to initiate an opt out.
Commissioner Phil Chang said he is supportive of joining the state and learning about the potential therapeutic values of psilocybin, but had concerns about the potential scale of future facilities.
He said he’d feel more comfortable not putting the issue before voters if the county was able to regulate the scale through its own regulations.
Commissioner Tony DeBone said if the county receives no clear direction from the Oregon Health Authority on its rules, the issue needs to go to voters.
Commission Chair Patti Adair mentioned general concerns about “Mexican and Chinese” drug cartels in Oregon.
“I’d rather hear from the voters,” Adair said Monday. “I feel like the state had two years to work on this and we’re still waiting on the rules.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
